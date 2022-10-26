Statistics Canada to provide updated look at immigration data, religious diversity

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada plans to provide an updated look at immigration data and our ethno-cultural and religious diversity today in new round of data from the 2021 census.

The release is expected to show that Canada welcomed record numbers of immigrants over the five-year period the data covers.

The StatCan data will also include details about where immigrants intended to live and a breakdown of which government programs people are using to enter the country.

There is also data expected on internal migration which captures the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many Canadians from larger centres left the city for rural areas due to housing prices and quality of life considerations.

Statistics Canada says data on ethno-cultural diversity will for the first time will use the term “racialized group” instead of “visible minority” and will reflect Canadians’ perceptions of their ancestry.

This latest release of census information also includes data on religious affiliation, which is only reported upon every 10 years.