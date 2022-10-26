Menu

Sports

Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez advances in WTA tournament in Mexico City

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 7:10 am

Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez beat American Elizabeth Mandlik after a slow start in the match in the WTA 125 Abierto Tampico tournament in Mexico City Tuesday.

The third-seeded Canadian racked up five aces in the match that lasted just under two hours, including a decisive one with the score tied 40-40 in the final game.

Fernandez took the first set 7-6 (8) in a tight battle and cinched the victory with a 6 -2 win in the second set.

She advances to the 16th round where she faces China’s Xiaodi You.

Earlier in the evening, fellow Montrealer Eugenie Bouchard suffered a heartbreaking loss to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old Canadian led 4-1 in the first set but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with a convincing 6-1 victory in the second set but gave up 7-5 in the third set to lose the match.

