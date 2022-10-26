East Meets West fundraiser back for 2022 after pandemic pause

Send this page to someone via email

A local children’s foundation is only a few days away from its 2022 fundraiser. East Meets West is ready to celebrate on Saturday after a pandemic hiatus.

The annual East Meets West dinner had to be put on pause over the last few years due to COVID-19, though it was still able to raise over $60,000. Now the organization is ready for a full-scale event that also ties into a worldwide holiday.

“It’s so exciting that this weekend we’re going to be celebrating Diwali, which is the festival of lights,” said Mohini Singh, chairperson of the East Meets West children’s foundation.

“We bring light into the lives of young children who would otherwise be in darkness. We bring hope and we bring light.”

Since 2008, the East Meets West children’s foundation has been providing supplies and resources to children in need, not only in the Okanagan but across the world.

“Especially in India. I mean, we give money to a whole bunch of organizations for orphans, to kids that need medical supplies and that kind of stuff,” said Mike Hill of East Meets West.

“Here in Kelowna, we give to School District 23 for some of the stuff they need at schools for young kids, and for Starbright as well.”

The foundation has visited the schools it’s raised money for in the past and has seen the impact the donations can make.

“This is just a drop in the bucket. It’s our corner of the world, and we believe in what we’re doing,” Singh said.

“Even though it’s a really, really small thing, in the global scheme of affairs, we know we’re making a difference. We know we’re changing lives.”

The event takes place Saturday at the Parkinson Recreation Centre and more information is available on the East Meets West Foundation website.