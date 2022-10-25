Menu

Money

CUPE Local 500 members agree to deal with City of Winnipeg

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 11:18 pm
CUPE Local 500 members agree to deal with City of Winnipeg
Members of a union representing more than 5,000 city workers have ratified a new agreement with the City of Winnipeg.

CUPE Local 500 president Gord Delbridge says 75 per cent of members agreed to the deal, which was tentatively reached on October 11, on the eve of planned strike action.

READ MORE: City and CUPE Local 500 reach tentative agreement

The deal includes a 10.2 per cent wage increase over four years.

“Our members spoke to us loud and clear that wages were a priority, We tried our best to get them the best deal we could possibly put on the table,” said Delbridge.  “We feel they deserve better, but they ratified this agreement that we put before them.”

The agreement must now be ratified by City Council.

