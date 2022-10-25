Alberta natural gas rebate delayed a 2nd month

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will have to wait until at least December to receive help with their natural gas bills.

A bulletin released late Tuesday said November’s highest monthly default natural gas rebate will be $5.641 per gigajoule, below the $6.50 triggering rate. At that price, the province starts covering any per gigajoule rate above $6.50.

The province says more than 1.6 million Albertans would be eligible for the rebate. Natural gas customers, as well people who use natural gas, propane, kerosene or heating oil for heating purposes.

This is the second month in a row the rebate was not triggered. October’s highest natural gas rate was $5.632 per gigajoule.

The rebate program is expected to remain in place until March 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Calgary-South East MLA Matt Jones was sworn in as minister of affordability and utilities, replacing former Dale Nally’s associate ministerial portfolio of natural gas and electricity.