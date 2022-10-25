Menu

Consumer

Alberta natural gas rebate delayed a 2nd month

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta government tables bill for electricity bill rebates, possible natural gas rebates'
Alberta government tables bill for electricity bill rebates, possible natural gas rebates
WATCH (April 20): The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would fulfil a promise to provide $150 in electricity rebates, and if passed would also allow the government to provide rebates on high natural gas bills. Tom Vernon explains how it would work. – Apr 20, 2022

Albertans will have to wait until at least December to receive help with their natural gas bills.

A bulletin released late Tuesday said November’s highest monthly default natural gas rebate will be $5.641 per gigajoule, below the $6.50 triggering rate. At that price, the province starts covering any per gigajoule rate above $6.50.

The province says more than 1.6 million Albertans would be eligible for the rebate. Natural gas customers, as well people who use natural gas, propane, kerosene or heating oil for heating purposes.

Read more: Alberta’s natural gas rebates delayed due to low prices

This is the second month in a row the rebate was not triggered. October’s highest natural gas rate was $5.632 per gigajoule.

The rebate program is expected to remain in place until March 2023.

On Monday, Calgary-South East MLA Matt Jones was sworn in as minister of affordability and utilities, replacing former Dale Nally’s associate ministerial portfolio of natural gas and electricity.

Click to play video: 'UCP extends gas tax relief and electricity rebates to Albertans'
UCP extends gas tax relief and electricity rebates to Albertans
