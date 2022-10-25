Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being struck by car in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto Tuesday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Fenmar Drive for reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Roads in the area were closed immediately following the collision.

COLLISION:

Steeles Ave W & Fenmar Dr

– reports of a pedestrian struck by a driver

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital w/ serious injuries

– driver o/s

ROAD CLOSURE: S/B Fenmar Dr closed at Steeles Ave W

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes#GO2078488

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement