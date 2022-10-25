Menu

Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being struck by car in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 6:27 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto Tuesday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Fenmar Drive for reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Roads in the area were closed immediately following the collision.


