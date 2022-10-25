James Butler, Sean Thomas Erlington and Dedrick Mills receive CFL players of week honours

Send this page to someone via email

Running backs James Butler, Sean Thomas Erlington and Dedrick Mills are the Canadian Football League’s top players of the week.

Butler, a running back for the B.C. Lions, had a career-high 141 rushing yards in a 31-14 win over Edmonton in Week 20. It was Butler’s third 100-plus rushing game of the season. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and one touchdown, plus three receptions for 21 yards.

View image in full screen BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams, left, hands the ball off to running back James Butler during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Butler also earned top performer honours in Week 1.

Story continues below advertisement

He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry this season for 1,054 total rushing yards plus 11 touchdowns (seven rushing, four receiving).

Thomas Erlington rushed for a season-high 104 yards in Hamilton’s 30-27 victory over Ottawa. It was the running back’s second career 100-plus rushing yard game. He averaged eight yards per carry, and had two 20-plus yard carries.

View image in full screen Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Sean Thomas Erlington (31) carries the ball during first half CFL football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Thomas Erlington has 465 combined yards this season (327 rushing, 128 receiving), plus two touchdowns.

READ MORE: In Regina, Roughriders out but optimism in as Grey Cup nears

5:13 CFL playoffs: BC Lions jockey for playoff position

Mills ran for 103 yards in Calgary’s 32-21 win over Saskatchewan, his second 100-plus game of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored one touchdown.

View image in full screen Calgary Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills, right, gets away from BC Lions defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Mills has rushed for 334 yards and one touchdown in five games this season, and recorded 13 receptions for 105 yards.