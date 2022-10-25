Menu

Canada

Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops by police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 5:36 pm
Joseph-Christopher Luamba arrives for his court challenge Monday, May 30, 2022 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Joseph-Christopher Luamba arrives for his court challenge Monday, May 30, 2022 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec Superior Court judge has issued a major racial profiling ruling Tuesday, invalidating laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops.

Justice Michel Yergeau ruled on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it’s a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.

The challenge heard this year was brought by Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a Black Montreal resident who said he had been stopped by police nearly a dozen times without reason.

Read more: Racial-profiling trial begins into power of Quebec police to make random car stops

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association intervened on his behalf, arguing that random stops by police violate equality rights guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Luamba and the civil rights group challenged the power of Canadian police to stop drivers without a reasonable suspicion that an offence had been committed, though they did not challenge structured police traffic stops such as drunk-driving checkpoints.

In his ruling, Yergeau says rights protected by the Charter cannot depend on the good will of police, and ethics and justice must go hand in hand.

The judge ruled there would be a six-month delay until the rules allowing random stops are officially invalid.

