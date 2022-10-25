Menu

Environment

Private endangered species charges against Ontario cabinet minister dropped

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 5:24 pm
Ontario’s new natural resources minister accused of endangering threatened species
RELATED: WATCH ABOVE: Graydon Smith, Ontario's newly-appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, is due in court later this year to face charges laid by a private citizen under the Endangered Species Act. The allegations relate to road work done by the Town of Bracebridge in 2021 that the citizen claims damaged the habitat of blanding turtles. Tracy Tong has more – Jun 28, 2022

An Ontario town says private charges that alleged a provincial cabinet minister harmed a threatened turtle species while he was mayor have been dropped.

The Town of Bracebridge says the Ontario Ministry for the Attorney General investigated and found no reasonable prospect for conviction on the charges of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Read more: Ontario cabinet minister faces hearing on private endangered species charges

Charges brought in a private prosecution alleged that the town and its officials — including former mayor Graydon Smith — harmed Blanding’s turtles and posed danger to the habitat of the at-risk species in 2021.



Smith is now Ontario’s natural resources minister.

The town says it was determined that it could not be proven that road work carried out by the town harmed the turtle species or its habitat.

It says there was also insufficient evidence of the presence of Blanding’s turtles in the area.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

