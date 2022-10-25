Kingston and area election results 2022

The latest municipal election took place on Monday. Here are the election results for the following regions.
City of Kingston: Voter Turnout 30.56%
Mayor: Bryan Paterson
Council: Ryan Nelson Boehme, Gregory Ridge, Conny Glenn, Vincent Cinanni, Jeff McLaren, Brandon Tozzo, Jimmy Hassan, Don Amos, Wendy Stephen, Lisa Osanic, Paul Chaves, Gary Oosterhof.
City of Quinte West: Voter Turnout 29.80%
Mayor: Jim Harrison
Council: Shelley Stedall, Egerton Boyce, Zack Card, Duncan Armstrong, Lynda Reid, David McCue, Terry Cassidy, Don Kuntze, David Hugh O’Neil, Michael Kotsovos, Sally Freeman, Jim Alyea.
City of Belleville: Voter Turnout 39.15%
Mayor: Neil Ellis
Council: Barbara Enright-Miller, Lisa Anne Chatten, Paul Carr, Sean Kelly, Chris Malette, Garnet Thompson, Tyler Allsopp.
Township of Tyendinaga: Voter Turnout 33.20%
Reeve: Claire Kennelly
Deputy Reeve: Heather Lang
Council: Don McFarlane, Jen Phillips, Dave Ogden.
Town of Greater Napanee: Voter Turnout 37.29%
Mayor: Terry Richardson
Council: Bill Martin, Bob Norrie, Dave Pinnell, Angela Hicks, Michael Schenk, Brian Calver.
Loyalist Township: Voter Turnout 29.34%
Mayor: Jim Jamie Hegadorn
Council: Mike Budarick, Carol Parks, Lorna Willis, Nathan Townend.
Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands: Voter Turnout N/A
Mayor: Corinna Smith-Gatcke
Council: Terry Fodey, Jeff Lackie, Brian Mabee, Mark Jamison, Gordon Ohlke, Brock Gorrell.
Township of Front of Younge: Voter Turnout 12.11%
Mayor: Roger Haley
Council: Gail Williams, Carson Massey, Richard Marcoux, Margaret Fancy.
Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley: Voter Turnout 32.83%
Mayor: Brant Burrow
Council: Rob Smith, Henry Oosterhof, Tom Linton, Eleanor Leacock Renaud, Christina Eady, Earl Brayton.
City of Brockville: Voter Turnout 34.00%
Mayor: Matt Wren
Council: Louise Severson, Katherine Hobbs, Nathalie Lavergne, Cameron Wales, Jane Fullarton, Jeffery Earle, Philip Deery, Mike Kalivas.
Township of Rideau Lakes: Voter Turnout N/A
Mayor: Arie Hoogenboom
Council: TBD
Township of Athens: Voter Turnout 23.29%
Mayor: Herb Scott
Council: Matt Smith, Rob Layng, Greg Kearney, Todd Evans, Anne Marie Dancy, Darin Alguire.
Township of South Frontenac: Voter Turnout 93.57%
Mayor: Ron Vandewal
Council: Ron Sleeth, Norm Roberts, Doug Morey, Ray Leonard, Scott Trueman, Randy Ruttan, Steven Pegrum, Charlene Godfrey.
Township of North Frontenac: Voter Turnout 34.01%
Mayor: Gerry Lichty
Council: Fred Fowler, John Inglis, Gerry Martin, Roy Huetl, Wayne Good, Stephanie Regent.
Township of Stone Mills: Voter Turnout N/A
Mayor: John Wise
Deputy Reeve: Douglas A. Davison
Municipality of Tweed: Voter Turnout 37.55%
Mayor: Don DeGenova
Council: Jim Flieler, Peter Valiquette, Jacob Palmateer, Jamie DeMarsh.
Municipality of Centre Hastings: Voter Turnout 31.83%
Mayor: Tom Deline
Council: Kevin McLaughlin, Mike Kerby, Jim Bonter, Eric Sandford.
Township of Stirling-Rawson: Voter Turnout N/A
Mayor: Bob Mullin
Council: Jeremy Solmes, Dean Graff, Caroline Smith, Don Stewart.
Municipality of Marmora and Lake: Voter Turnout 96%
Mayor: Jan O’Neill
Council: Eric Daoust, Ron Derry, Jane Lakatos, Mike Stevens.
Township of Madoc: Voter Turnout 36.10%
Mayor: Loyde Blackburn
Council: Randy Rowe, Carrie West, Amy Beaton, Larry Rollins.
Township of Central Frontenac: Voter Turnout N/A
Mayor: Frances L. Smith
Council: C. Lynn Klages, Cindy Kelsey, Danny Meeks, Bill Everett, Susan Irwin, Craig Middleton, Nicki Gowdy, Phillip Smith.
Frontenac Islands: Voter Turnout 65.24%
Mayor: Judith Anne Greenwood-Speers
Council: Mike Jablonicky, Daniel Hulton, Bill Saunders, Bob Ackley.
