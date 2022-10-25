Menu

Canada

Kingston and area election results 2022

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 1:27 pm
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. It's voting day in Ontario, with municipal and school board elections set to take place across the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. It's voting day in Ontario, with municipal and school board elections set to take place across the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

The latest municipal election took place on Monday.  Here are the election results for the following regions.

City of Kingston: Voter Turnout 30.56%

Mayor: Bryan Paterson

Council: Ryan Nelson Boehme, Gregory Ridge, Conny Glenn, Vincent Cinanni, Jeff McLaren, Brandon Tozzo, Jimmy Hassan, Don Amos, Wendy Stephen, Lisa Osanic, Paul Chaves, Gary Oosterhof.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. Mayor Bryan Paterson cruises toward re-election

City of Quinte West: Voter Turnout 29.80%

Mayor: Jim Harrison

Council: Shelley Stedall, Egerton Boyce, Zack Card, Duncan Armstrong, Lynda Reid, David McCue, Terry Cassidy, Don Kuntze, David Hugh O’Neil, Michael Kotsovos, Sally Freeman, Jim Alyea.

City of Belleville: Voter Turnout 39.15%

Mayor: Neil Ellis

Council: Barbara Enright-Miller, Lisa Anne Chatten, Paul Carr, Sean Kelly, Chris Malette, Garnet Thompson, Tyler Allsopp.

Township of Tyendinaga: Voter Turnout 33.20%

Reeve: Claire Kennelly

Deputy Reeve: Heather Lang

Council: Don McFarlane, Jen Phillips, Dave Ogden.

Town of Greater Napanee: Voter Turnout 37.29%

Mayor: Terry Richardson

Council: Bill Martin, Bob Norrie, Dave Pinnell, Angela Hicks, Michael Schenk, Brian Calver.

Loyalist Township: Voter Turnout 29.34%

Mayor: Jim Jamie Hegadorn

Council: Mike Budarick, Carol Parks, Lorna Willis, Nathan Townend.

Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands: Voter Turnout N/A

Mayor: Corinna Smith-Gatcke

Council: Terry Fodey, Jeff Lackie, Brian Mabee, Mark Jamison, Gordon Ohlke, Brock Gorrell.

Township of Front of Younge: Voter Turnout 12.11%

Mayor: Roger Haley

Council: Gail Williams, Carson Massey, Richard Marcoux, Margaret Fancy.

Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley: Voter Turnout 32.83%

Mayor: Brant Burrow

Council: Rob Smith, Henry Oosterhof, Tom Linton, Eleanor Leacock Renaud, Christina Eady, Earl Brayton.

City of Brockville: Voter Turnout 34.00%

Mayor: Matt Wren

Council: Louise Severson, Katherine Hobbs, Nathalie Lavergne, Cameron Wales, Jane Fullarton, Jeffery Earle, Philip Deery, Mike Kalivas.

Township of Rideau Lakes: Voter Turnout N/A

Mayor: Arie Hoogenboom

Council: TBD

Township of Athens: Voter Turnout 23.29%

Mayor: Herb Scott

Council: Matt Smith, Rob Layng, Greg Kearney, Todd Evans, Anne Marie Dancy, Darin Alguire.

Township of South Frontenac: Voter Turnout 93.57%

Mayor: Ron Vandewal

Council: Ron Sleeth, Norm Roberts, Doug Morey, Ray Leonard, Scott Trueman, Randy Ruttan, Steven Pegrum, Charlene Godfrey.

Township of North Frontenac: Voter Turnout 34.01%

Mayor: Gerry Lichty

Council: Fred Fowler, John Inglis, Gerry Martin, Roy Huetl, Wayne Good, Stephanie Regent.

Township of Stone Mills: Voter Turnout N/A

Mayor: John Wise

Deputy Reeve: Douglas A. Davison

Municipality of Tweed: Voter Turnout 37.55%

Mayor: Don DeGenova

Council: Jim Flieler, Peter Valiquette, Jacob Palmateer, Jamie DeMarsh.

Municipality of Centre Hastings: Voter Turnout 31.83%

Mayor: Tom Deline

Council: Kevin McLaughlin, Mike Kerby, Jim Bonter, Eric Sandford.

Township of Stirling-Rawson: Voter Turnout N/A

Mayor: Bob Mullin

Council: Jeremy Solmes, Dean Graff, Caroline Smith, Don Stewart.

Municipality of Marmora and Lake: Voter Turnout 96%

Mayor: Jan O’Neill

Council: Eric Daoust, Ron Derry, Jane Lakatos, Mike Stevens.

Township of Madoc: Voter Turnout 36.10%

Mayor: Loyde Blackburn

Council: Randy Rowe, Carrie West, Amy Beaton, Larry Rollins.

Township of Central Frontenac: Voter Turnout N/A

Mayor:  Frances L. Smith

Council: C. Lynn Klages, Cindy Kelsey, Danny Meeks, Bill Everett, Susan Irwin, Craig Middleton, Nicki Gowdy, Phillip Smith.

Frontenac Islands: Voter Turnout 65.24%

Mayor: Judith Anne Greenwood-Speers

Council: Mike Jablonicky, Daniel Hulton, Bill Saunders, Bob Ackley.

