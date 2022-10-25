Menu

Canada

Feds puts nearly $1B toward Ontario small nuclear project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 11:32 am
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — The federal government’s Canada Infrastructure Bank is putting nearly $1 billion toward the construction of the country’s first small modular reactor, located at the site of an existing nuclear plant in Ontario.

Ontario Power Generation is developing the project next to the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Small modular reactors are nuclear facilities that are far smaller than traditional plants — this one is set to generate 300 megawatts of power, compared to the 3,500-megawatt output at the Darlington facility next door.

Trending Now

It is set to start producing energy in 2028.

Read more: Nuclear power station shut downs will leave Ontario relying on gas to generate electricity

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the infrastructure bank is investing $970 million in the project and says small modular reactors are a key technology in getting to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Ontario has announced a number of moves recently to try to address a looming electricity supply crunch, including seeking to extend the life of the Pickering nuclear station, procuring more natural gas generation, and rolling out energy efficiency programs.

