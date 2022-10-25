Municipal Election 2022: Mayoral results throughout Simcoe and Muskoka regions

Thousands of residents across Central Ontario cast their ballots last night to choose new municipal leaders.
Here are the unofficial results for several communities throughout the Simcoe County and Muskoka regions.
Read more: Municipal election 2022: Barrie, Ont. elects former MP as mayor
Read More
Barrie
Mayor: Alex Nuttall
Bracebridge
Mayor: Rick Maloney
Trending Now
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Mayor: James Leduc
Collingwood
Mayor: Yvonne Hamlin
Gravenhurst
Mayor: Heidi Lorenz
Huntsville
Mayor: Nancy Alcock
Orillia
Mayor:Donald McIsaac
Owen Sound
Mayor: Ian Boddy
Midland
Mayor: William (Bill) Gordon
Innisfil
Mayor: Lynn Dollin
Wasaga Beach
Mayor: Brian Smith
Comments