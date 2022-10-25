Municipal Election 2022: Mayoral results throughout Simcoe and Muskoka regions

See more sharing options

Thousands of residents across Central Ontario cast their ballots last night to choose new municipal leaders.

Here are the unofficial results for several communities throughout the Simcoe County and Muskoka regions.

Barrie

Mayor: Alex Nuttall

Bracebridge

Mayor: Rick Maloney

Bradford West Gwillimbury

Mayor: James Leduc

Collingwood

Mayor: Yvonne Hamlin

Gravenhurst

Mayor: Heidi Lorenz

Huntsville

Mayor: Nancy Alcock

Orillia

Mayor:Donald McIsaac

Owen Sound

Mayor: Ian Boddy

Midland

Mayor: William (Bill) Gordon

Innisfil

Mayor: Lynn Dollin

Wasaga Beach

Mayor: Brian Smith