Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Municipal Election 2022: Mayoral results throughout Simcoe and Muskoka regions

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 11:49 am
The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26. View image in full screen
The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Thousands of residents across Central Ontario cast their ballots last night to choose new municipal leaders.

Here are the unofficial results for several communities throughout the Simcoe County and Muskoka regions.

Read more: Municipal election 2022: Barrie, Ont. elects former MP as mayor

Barrie
Mayor: Alex Nuttall

Bracebridge
Mayor: Rick Maloney

Trending Now

Bradford West Gwillimbury
Mayor: James Leduc

Collingwood
Mayor: Yvonne Hamlin

Gravenhurst
Mayor: Heidi Lorenz

Huntsville
Mayor: Nancy Alcock

Orillia
Mayor:Donald McIsaac

Owen Sound
Mayor: Ian Boddy

Midland
Mayor: William (Bill) Gordon

Innisfil
Mayor: Lynn Dollin

Wasaga Beach
Mayor: Brian Smith

MayorMunicipal ElectionBarrieOrilliainnisfilMidlandcollingwoodWasaga BeachMuskokabracebridgeSimcoe CountyHuntsvilleGravenhurstBradford West Gwillimbury2022 municipal electionCentral OntarioOwnen Sound
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers