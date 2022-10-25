Menu

Crime

RCMP in N.S. say 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries after stabbing

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 9:54 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 25'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 25
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 19-year-old sustained “life-threatening injuries” after a stabbing in Eskasoni on early Tuesday morning.

Police say it was reported at around 4:35 a.m. that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital.

Just before 10 a.m., police said they made arrests and “this is not believed to be a random incident.”

According to a release, the area where the stabbing occurred was secured as the investigation continued.  Police ask anyone with information to reach out.

