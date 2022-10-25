RCMP in N.S. say 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries after stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 19-year-old sustained “life-threatening injuries” after a stabbing in Eskasoni on early Tuesday morning.

Police say it was reported at around 4:35 a.m. that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital.

Just before 10 a.m., police said they made arrests and “this is not believed to be a random incident.”

According to a release, the area where the stabbing occurred was secured as the investigation continued. Police ask anyone with information to reach out.