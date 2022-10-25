8 new faces on London, Ont. city council following municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., city council is welcoming eight new councillors following the 2022 municipal election.

The election took place Monday night and saw deputy mayor Josh Morgan receive 65 per cent of votes in the mayoral race to become London’s 65th mayor.

Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 13 are welcoming new representatives, while the incumbents of Wards 2, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14 were re-elected.

Newly-elected Ward 1 councillor Hadleigh McAllister received 1,415 votes (nearly 38 per cent), beating out incumbent councillor Michael van Holst.

“I think he has his own agenda that he’s been pushing where he hasn’t focused on the basics,” McAllister told 980 CFPL. “There’s a lot of things in the ward that need to get done and they just haven’t been dealt with for the last four years.”

McAllister says his priorities on council are to improve housing and infrastructure.

“The east end has been left behind. There are some people who don’t have sidewalks (and) streetlights… Getting back to the basics is really at the core of what I’d like to see.”

“Ward 1 has felt forgotten,” he added. “It’s a common thing we hear a lot in the east end (and) that’s why I wanted to run.”

Newly-elected Ward 11 councillor Skylar Franke received 3,616 votes (nearly 58 per cent).

Stephen Turner, who held the Ward 11 seat since 2014, chose not to run again.

“I love this community (so) I’m excited to keep the conversation going for the next four years,” Franke said.

Franke says her priorities on council is turning her attention to reviewing the Urban Growth Boundary as well as the fourth Multi-Year Budget.

Meanwhile, Ward 13 saw a tight race between incumbent John Fyfe-Millar and David Ferreira, with Ferreira winning the race by 34 more votes.

Western University professor Sam Trosow won the Ward 6 seat with 2,082 votes (roughly 48 per cent) over incumbent Mariam Hamou, who received 1,783 votes.

Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) Trustee Corrine Rahman earned 3,910 votes (around 55 per cent) to capture the Ward 7 seat.

The results of the 2022 London municipal election are as follows:

New councillors:

Ward 1: Hadleigh McAllister

Ward 3: Peter Cuddy

Ward 4: Susan Stevenson

Ward 5: Jerry Pribil

Ward 6: Sam Trosow

Ward 7: Corrine Rahman

Ward 11: Skylar Franke

Ward 13: David Ferreira

Re-elected councillors:

Ward 2: Shawn Lewis

Ward 8: Steve Lehman

Ward 9: Anna Hopkins

Ward 10: Paul Van Meerbergen

Ward 12: Elizabeth Peloza

Ward 14: Steve Hillier

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock and Andrew Graham