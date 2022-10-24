Jim Diodati re-elected, to serve fourth term as Niagara Falls, Ont. mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent Jim Diodati will serve a fourth term as Niagara Falls, Ont., mayor after a landslide victory in the 2022 municipal election on Monday.

Diodati overwhelmed six other candidates, garnering 12,055 votes of 18,067 ballots cast on Monday at 37 polls.

The closest competitors were Sandra Marie McKinnon with 1,676 votes, finishing in second place, while personal support worker Connie Topolinsky finished third with 1,648.

The Niagara Falls-born Diodati was first elected in the 2010 municipal election, defeating incumbent mayor Ted Salci.

Prior to the last election in 2018, Diodati was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma and underwent extensive chemotherapy over the course of that year.

He served on the Niagara Falls city council for two terms and is currently serving his third term on the Niagara Regional Council.

In recent times, Diodati had been part of a push to get Ottawa to eliminate COVID-19 restrictions that remained in effect along the northern border for close to two years.

Diodati joined 22 municipal leaders, members of congress and MPs calling on the federal government to scrap testing requirements for fully-vaccinated people wanting to cross the border from the U.S. into Canada.

Staff reports estimated international visitation to Niagara Falls went down around 50 per cent compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2018.

Diodati, who typically has shied away from political endorsements, endorsed Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford in the 2022 Ontario election.

He said the backing was in part due to Ford’s “stable” leadership which is set to honour commitments in expanding GO train service to Niagara Falls and build a new hospital in the city.