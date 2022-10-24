Ontario municipal election 2022: Woodstock results

Jerry Acchione has been elected as the new mayor of Woodstock, Ont.
He finished with 38.6 per cent of the vote for a total of 3,612, with challenger David Hilderley falling close behind with 3,441 votes for 36.8 per cent.
Former mayor Trever Birtch only received 3.2 per cent of the vote as he filed to run for a third term in office earlier this year, despite facing several criminal charges including assault and sexual assault.
The 47-year-old was charged in February with one count of assault and two counts of sexual assault in connection with allegations dating from 2021 involving the same female complainant.
Police say both parties were known to each other.
A previous charge against Birtch of sexual assault with choking was later changed to sexual assault.
In April 2022, Birtch was also charged with three separate sexual assault counts involving a different complainant. Court documents say that at least one of the sexual assault counts stems from an incident which allegedly took place after Birtch was charged in February.
Birtch was among the final entrants into the fall municipal race. He was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 with 58 per cent of the vote.
The following are the winners of Woodstock’s mayoral, city council, and school board trustees 2022 municipal election race. Names will be bolded as winners are declared.
Mayor
- Jerry Acchione
- Henry Biro
- Trevor Birtch
- Peter Croves
- David Hilderley
- Anthony Scalisi
City-County Councillor
(2 to be elected)
- Paul Plant
- Deb Tait
- Sandra J. Talbot
- Bernia Wheaton
City Councillor
(4 to be elected)
- Dave Babcock
- Francisco Cornejo
- Allison Frederick Gowling
- Duane Kumala-Thomas
- Connie Lauder
- Kate Leatherbarrow
- Wes Mazur
- Jason Norris
- Jay Pember
- Jaspreet Sandhu
- Leah Santos
- Mark Schadenberg
- Liz Wismer-Van Meer
Thames Valley District School Board – County of Oxford
(2 to be elected)
- Seth Allen
- David Edward Cripps
- Leeanne Hopkins
London District Catholic School Board – County of Oxford
(1 to be elected)
- Ana Paula Alves
- Mary Holmes
Conseil scolaire catholique Providence – Counties of Oxford, Elgin, and Middlesex
(1 to be elected)
- Alexandre Alary (Acclaimed)
Conseil scolaire Viamonde – Counties of Oxford, Elgin, Lambton, Haldimand and Norfolk and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent
(1 to be elected)
- David Andre Paradis (Acclaimed)
— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick
