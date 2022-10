See more sharing options

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, police say.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Ahmadiyya Avenue area, close to Cunningham Drive.

Police said a cyclist was struck at around 4:08 p.m.

Officers said they were taken to hospital.

The severity of the cyclist’s injuries was not immediately known.

ROAD CLOSURE: Jane Street is closed from Ahmadiyya Avenue to Cunningham Drive #Vaughan for a motor vehicle collision investigation – cyclist struck. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Thank you. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 24, 2022