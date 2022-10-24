Guelph resident killed in 2-vehicle crash near Erin

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A resident of Guelph, Ont., is dead following a two-vehicle crash west of Erin.

Wellington County OPP say officers responded to the intersection of Wellington roads 124 and 26 around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a collison had occurred between a pickup truck and a sedan.

Investigators say the 51-year-old driver of the sedan died at the scene while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

OPP closed the intersection as the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The Office of the Chief Coroner was also called in.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.