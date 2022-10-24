Menu

Guelph resident killed in 2-vehicle crash near Erin

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 24, 2022 2:45 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

A resident of Guelph, Ont., is dead following a two-vehicle crash west of Erin.

Wellington County OPP say officers responded to the intersection of Wellington roads 124 and 26 around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a collison had occurred between a pickup truck and a sedan.

Investigators say the 51-year-old driver of the sedan died at the scene while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: One person killed after pick-up truck crashes into tree near Erin

OPP closed the intersection as the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The Office of the Chief Coroner was also called in.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.

