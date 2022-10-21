One person killed after pick-up truck crashes into tree near Erin

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash near Erin.

The crash happened on Winston Churchill Blvd. at Erin-Garfraxa Townline Rd. Friday at around 6:45 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find a pick-up truck that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Investigators say the two occupants were taken to hospital.

The passenger, a 76-year-old from Erin, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team were brought in.

The office of the Chief Coroner has also been notified.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.