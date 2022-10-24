Menu

Canada

Quebec’s nursing order launches campaign to stop Halloween objectification of nurses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2022 1:46 pm
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise. View image in full screen
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise. Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec/YouTube

Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch “sexy costumes” in favour of more realistic nursing uniforms.

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise.

The order’s president, Luc Mathieu, says stereotypes regarding nurses persist, even though the profession has evolved.

Read more: Economic woes are not deterring Canadians from spending more on Halloween this year

He calls the nurse costumes sold in retail stores “scary” and says nursing deserves respect as a scientific profession.

Trending Now

The campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed and to change that perception by presenting a realistic image of the profession.

The order will be getting its message across through a video on social media contrasting images of Halloween nurses with the real thing.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

