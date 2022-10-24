Weekend assaults in Peterborough: bear mace attack, woman biting security guard

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made several arrests for assault on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service reports on Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an individual who deployed bear mace against a male. Police say the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, but he was located a short time later.

A 38-year-old Scarborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 8

Story continues below advertisement

Security guard bit

Around 7:50 p.m on Friday, Oct. 21, officers responded to reports of an assault at a business in the area of Chemong Road and Milroy Drive.

Police learned a security guard approached a woman in the parking lot after she had left the store without paying for several items from the electronics department.

Police say during the incident, the woman hit and bit the guard.

A 30-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with assault, assault with intent to resist arrest and theft under $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

Spousal assault

On Saturday, police were made aware of an incident on Friday evening in which a man pushed and verbally harassed his former partner while at a business in the area of King St. and George St. North.

Story continues below advertisement

Police investigated and a 20-year-old Peterborough man was was arrested and charged with assault – spousal and criminal harassment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.