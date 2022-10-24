Menu

Education

Power outage shuts down morning classes at RRC Polytech campus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 9:12 am
RRC Polytech's Notre Dame campus. View image in full screen
RRC Polytech's Notre Dame campus. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

A power outage has shut down RRC Polytech’s Notre Dame campus Monday morning.

The college has cancelled all on-campus classes and services at that location until noon.

Read more: Goodbye Red River College, hello RRC Polytech

RRC said it will keep students informed with any updates, if necessary, through email, social media and on the college’s website.

All of the school’s other campuses remain open.

Click to play video: 'RRC Polytech welcoming Manitoba students back to campus, many for first time in two years'
RRC Polytech welcoming Manitoba students back to campus, many for first time in two years
