Power outage shuts down morning classes at RRC Polytech campus

A power outage has shut down RRC Polytech’s Notre Dame campus Monday morning.

The college has cancelled all on-campus classes and services at that location until noon.

RRC said it will keep students informed with any updates, if necessary, through email, social media and on the college’s website.

All of the school’s other campuses remain open.