Tesla Model 3, Model Y starter prices cut in China by up to 9%

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 23, 2022 9:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – October 20, 2022'
Global News Morning Market and Business Report – October 20, 2022
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Tania Tetrault discusses the latest on the Elon Musk Twitter deal, and explains why she's watching stocks for IBM.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla TSLA.O has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, according to listings on the company’s Chinese website on Monday.

The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was reduced to 265,900 yuan ($36,727.03) from 279,900 yuan, while that for Model Y sport utility vehicle was cut to 288,900 yuan from 316,900 yuan, the product prices listed on its Chinese website showed.

Read more: Tesla sales climb but fall short of revenue expectations

Tesla has been adjusting the prices in line with costs, the company told Reuters in a statement. Capacity utilization at its Shanghai Gigafactory has improved, while the supply chain remains stable, leading to lower costs, it said.

The price cut is the first by Tesla in China in 2022, after it raised the prices for the two models earlier in the year due to rising raw material costs. It comes after Tesla offered insurance incentives to buyers starting in September to encourage more purchases.

Tesla has upgraded its Shanghai factory to be able to produce 22,000 Model 3s and Model Ys per week in total, Reuters previously reported.

($1 = 7.2399 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)

