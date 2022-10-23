Menu

Traffic

1 airlifted following ATV crash north of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 23, 2022 9:08 pm
Peterborough County OPP say an ATV operator was airlifted to a Kingston hospital following a crash north of Havelock on Oct. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say an ATV operator was airlifted to a Kingston hospital following a crash north of Havelock on Oct. 22, 2022. Global News

One person was airlifted to a Kingston hospital following an ATV crash north of Havelock, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around noontime, emergency crews responded to an ATV crash along Fire Route 61, about 18 kilometres north of the village of Havelock in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, east of Peterborough.

Police say the operator of the ATV collided with a tree. The individual was airlifted to a Kingston hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Boy, 8, dies in ATV crash in Centre Hastings, impaired driving charge laid: OPP

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said Saturday evening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

Peterborough County OPPATVHavelockATV Crashall-terrain vehicleFire Route 62 crashHavelock ATV crash
