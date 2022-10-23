1 airlifted following ATV crash north of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was airlifted to a Kingston hospital following an ATV crash north of Havelock, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around noontime, emergency crews responded to an ATV crash along Fire Route 61, about 18 kilometres north of the village of Havelock in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, east of Peterborough.

Police say the operator of the ATV collided with a tree. The individual was airlifted to a Kingston hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said Saturday evening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.