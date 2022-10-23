Boy, 8, dies in ATV crash in Centre Hastings, impaired driving charge laid: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An eight-year-old boy is dead and an impaired driving charge has been laid following an ATV crash on Hwy. 62 in the Municipality of Centre Hastings on Saturday evening.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an ATV crash on a residential property along Hwy. 62, near Ivanhoe, south of Madoc.

Police say an eight-year-old passenger on the ATV was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation led to the arrest of the operator of the ATV.

A 45-year-old resident from Centre Hastings was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

No name was released.

The investigation into the collision continues OPP said Sunday.