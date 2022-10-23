Menu

Crime

Boy, 8, dies in ATV crash in Centre Hastings, impaired driving charge laid: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 23, 2022 8:43 pm
Central Hastings OPP say a boy died following an ATV crash on a property along Hwy. 62 in on Oct. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP say a boy died following an ATV crash on a property along Hwy. 62 in on Oct. 22, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

An eight-year-old boy is dead and an impaired driving charge has been laid following an ATV crash on Hwy. 62 in the Municipality of Centre Hastings on Saturday evening.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an ATV crash on a residential property along Hwy. 62, near Ivanhoe, south of Madoc.

Read more: OPP issue more than 8,000 tickets and charges during 2022 Operation Impact campaign

Police say an eight-year-old passenger on the ATV was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation led to the arrest of the operator of the ATV.

A 45-year-old resident from Centre Hastings was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

No name was released.

The investigation into the collision continues OPP said Sunday.

