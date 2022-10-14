OPP issue more than 8,000 tickets and charges during 2022 Operation Impact campaign

Send this page to someone via email

It appears many people did not heed road safety rules and caught the attention of police forces across Ontario over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The OPP took part in the Canada-wide Operation Impact campaign.

On Thursday, the OPP announced that they laid a total of 8,088 charges between Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, and 5,141 of them were for speeding.

There were 116 stunt or racing charges, 318 seatbelt infractions, 153 impaired driving charges, and 69 charges for distracted driving.

The OPP say a total of five people were killed in four motor vehicle collisions over the long weekend, one involving a pedestrian.

There was also a boating fatality.

The OPP says complying with all traffic laws is the way to prevent collisions, injuries and fatalities on and off the road.

Operation Impact is an annual road safety initiative involving police forces from across Canada. It focuses on educating drivers and enforcing laws related to impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and wearing seatbelts.