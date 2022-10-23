Menu

Politics

Several ‘anti trans’ school trustee candidates running in Canada, advocacy groups say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2022 11:29 am
Advocacy groups are raising concerns about a number of candidates vying for school trustee positions across Canada, saying a higher number than usual are spreading transphobic rhetoric or other discriminatory messages targeting the LGBTQ community.

Groups like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network say it’s an increasing concern nationally as elections for trustees are taking place in several provinces, while a coalition of groups in Ottawa have named specific candidates they say will likely endanger the rights and safety of trans students if elected.

Hazel Woodrow, an education facilitator with CAHN, says she’s seeing more vocal and co-ordinated efforts among candidates pushing against policies designed to make schools more inclusive for trans kids.

Read more: Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal elections

She says that while trustees can’t change the curriculum, by setting budgets and board policies they’re still able to influence the school environment which is directly linked to health outcomes, particularly for marginalized students.

Some candidates singled out by the groups say they’re concerned about how gender issues are being managed at schools, as well as the effects on the well-being of students.

Ontario’s school board trustee elections take place on Monday, while Manitoba votes on Wednesday and British Columbia’s elections took place on Oct. 15.

