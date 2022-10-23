Menu

Crime

1 youth dead, another charged with murder: Chatham-Kent, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 23, 2022 11:27 am
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

A youth has died and another youth has been charged with murder, Chatham-Kent, Ont. police say.

Officials say they were notified of a disturbance around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Police went to a home on Richmond Street where a male youth was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Through investigation, a male youth was identified, arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police say.

He was remanded into custody with a future court date.

Due to the ages of the people involved, police say they will not be releasing further information.

Officials say is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.

