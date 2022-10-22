B.C. man charged after alleged bank robbery spree 

Send this page to someone via email

Langley police said a B.C. man has been charged in relation to numerous bank robberies around the Lower Mainland.

Devon Skyler Beguin, 30, has received 14 charges in relation to robberies committed in Langley, Surrey, New Westminster and Coquitlam.

Read more: Langley RCMP impound pair of vehicles clocked at over twice the speed limit

“On Friday, October 14th, new, all-encompassing information was laid alleging six robberies, one attempted robbery, six counts of Wearing a Mask with Intent to Commit an Offence and one count of Uttering Threats,” said Cpl. Holly Largy.

Police investigators said the offences are alleged to have taken place over a five-day period from Sept. 19 to 24.

Read more: Police looking for suspect after 5 bank robberies in Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

“Beguin was arrested in Langley on Sept. 24, 2022, after allegedly committing a bank robbery and has remained in custody since that time,” said Largy.

“The last robbery believed to be attributed to Beguin took place just prior to 10:00 a.m. on September 24. Langley RCMP was alerted to a male who entered the foyer of a bank wearing a balaclava.”

Largy continued, ”Fortunately, that bank had not yet opened for business so the male left on foot. Having been made aware of this suspicious male, officers were now in the area so when a second bank reported a robbery just after 10:00, they were able to arrest Devon Beguin, the alleged robber, as he exited the bank.”

Police said no weapon was produced in the alleged robberies, but once Beguin was arrested and searched, he revealed he had a scratch awl and bear bangers in his possession.

Begiun was scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Oct. 19.

No one was reportedly injured in the incidents.