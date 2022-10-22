Police investigating suspicious fires in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a pair of suspicious fires set Tuesday in downtown Vernon.

Just before midnight Tuesday, a patrolling officer located flames coming from a pile of garbage and cardboard boxes against a hydro pole at the intersection of 27th Avenue and 35th Street.

The officer put the fire out using an extinguisher from his vehicle, preventing any damage to the pole.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, several hours later, another officer found flames coming from a commercial garbage container behind a business in the 2700 block of 30th Street.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire and extinguished it.

Police say the cause of the fires is undetermined, however, they are suspicious of both being deliberately set.

“Officers will be canvassing the area for video surveillance as part of the ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or has information on either of these fires, to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171,” said Const. Chris Terleski.