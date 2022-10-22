St. Paul’s Hospital’s Lights of Hope construction kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 volunteers came together at St. Paul’s Hospital on Saturday morning, kicking off the construction of the iconic Lights of Hope fundraising display.

The grand holiday display will take around six weeks to construct, with the unveiling of 250 twinkling stars set for Nov. 17.

The goal is to raise $3.6 million, which will go towards critical equipment, life-saving research and community programs in the Providence Health Care region.

Read more: Runners in Kelowna raise funds for retired military and police dogs

The Lights of Hope campaign provides an opportunity for donors to support healthcare needs which helps to provide life-saving equipment and patient comforts.

“We know health care is on its back foot and this is the opportunity for the community to come together and help at the darkest moments of the year,” said Cecilia Tupper, with St. Pauls Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the foundation, The Lights of Hope campaign has raised more than $3.6 million dollars in 2021 and more than $47 million since 1998.