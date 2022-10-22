Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Paul’s Hospital’s Lights of Hope construction kicks off

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 4:31 pm
The construction of Vancouver's Lights of Hope display has begun. View image in full screen
The construction of Vancouver's Lights of Hope display has begun. Global News

More than 100 volunteers came together at St. Paul’s Hospital on Saturday morning, kicking off the construction of the iconic Lights of Hope fundraising display.

The grand holiday display will take around six weeks to construct, with the unveiling of 250 twinkling stars set for Nov. 17.

The goal is to raise $3.6 million, which will go towards critical equipment, life-saving research and community programs in the Providence Health Care region.

Read more: Runners in Kelowna raise funds for retired military and police dogs

The Lights of Hope campaign provides an opportunity for donors to support healthcare needs which helps to provide life-saving equipment and patient comforts.

“We know health care is on its back foot and this is the opportunity for the community to come together and help at the darkest moments of the year,” said Cecilia Tupper, with St. Pauls Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the foundation, The Lights of Hope campaign has raised more than $3.6 million dollars in 2021 and more than $47 million since 1998.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: ‘Beyond Belief’ fundraising campaign'
Health Matters: ‘Beyond Belief’ fundraising campaign
Related News
VancouverFundraiserMetro VancouverSt. Paul's HospitalHealthcare workersBC healthcarefundraising campaignProvidence Health Carelights of hopeVancouver fundraiser
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers