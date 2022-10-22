B.C. Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Lions will have a home playoff date for the first time in six years.

Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the Lions earned a 31-14 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks, Friday.

“It was a complete team win,’” said B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who was 18 of 24 passing for 211 yards.

“Our defence played lights out again.’”

The Lions will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, their record is 12-5 with one game left, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012.

“We got it done,”’ said Lions head coach Rick Campbell. “Edmonton has played a lot of people tough and I was proud of our guys for making the plays when they needed to make them to win the game.

“To get a home playoff game in the West Division is a big deal for us. I’m excited for our fans who have been great all year. I am glad we get to play one more time in front of them.”

The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season.

Edmonton has now lost a CFL-record 17 consecutive games at home dating back to 2019.

The B.C. Lions will be closing their season with their final regular season game in Winnipeg, next Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.