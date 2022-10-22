Peel police appeal for help after fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for help after an alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga.
Peel police said the incident was reported at around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 in the area of Tomken and Brittania roads.
A 19-year-old woman was crossing the intersection on the crosswalk, heading for a bus stop, when she was struck by a vehicle, police said.
It was alleged that the driver left the scene and the woman died of her injuries.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a light grey older model GMC Envoy SUV with a damaged front as a result of the collision.
“Investigators are encouraging the driver to consult with a lawyer and turn themselves in to police,” Peel police said.
