Man arrested after stabbing at gym in Toronto: police

Police have arrested a man following a stabbing reported in Toronto on Friday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue area at around 6:50 p.m. Friday.
Officers said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at a gym in the area.
In an update on Friday night, police said they had arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the incident. His identity was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson
