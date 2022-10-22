Menu

Crime

Man arrested after stabbing at gym in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 11:02 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police have arrested a man following a stabbing reported in Toronto on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue area at around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

Officers said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at a gym in the area.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto gym: police

In an update on Friday night, police said they had arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the incident. His identity was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSToronto StabbingEglinton AvenueWarden AvenueWardenToronto gymeglinton ave egym eglinton ave e wardentoronto gym stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

