Man arrested after stabbing at gym in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have arrested a man following a stabbing reported in Toronto on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue area at around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

Officers said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at a gym in the area.

In an update on Friday night, police said they had arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the incident. His identity was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

Story continues below advertisement