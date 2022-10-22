Menu

Canada

Diesel prices in Nova Scotia down 16 cents after weeks of increases

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 21'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 21
Global News at 6 Halifax from Oct. 21, 2022.

The cost of diesel in Nova Scotia plummeted on Saturday after the utility invoked its interrupter clause.

Pump prices went down by 16.4 cents overnight, to $2.24 per litre minimum. Cape Bretoners pay the most for diesel in the province, now at a minimum of $2.26 per litre in that region.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said Friday afternoon it is invoking the interrupter clause to adjust the price of diesel.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil,” read the NSUARB release.

Diesel jumps 13 cents overnight in N.S. after interrupter clause invoked

This comes after three consecutive weeks of increasing prices and interrupters.

On Oct. 5, NSUARB upped the price by 11.9 cents; on Oct. 8 it upped the price by 13.7 cents and on Oct. 15 by 12.9 cents — an increase of 38.5 cents in less than a month.

The cost of gasoline was not affected by Saturday’s interrupter clause.

Gas prices went up slightly on Friday, by 1.5 cents across the province.

Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $1.71 per litre for regular self-serve. In Cape Breton, prices range from $1.73 to $1.75 per litre.

