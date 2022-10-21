Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Ogopogo or unusually large bird? Kelowna couple spots something strange beneath the waves

Dale Hanchar wasn’t searching for a mythological beast when he set sail on Okanagan Lake this weekend.

This was by far our most popular story of the week.

North Vancouver fire training hopes to interest youth in firefighting

As they start with the basics and work their way up, participants in this three-day crash course in North Vancouver, B.C., learned the ins and outs of fighting fires.

But for First Nations Emergency Services Society, the real goal of this training is to light a spark and hopefully draw new recruits to a career in firefighting.

105-year-old Kelowna, B.C. dad and 80-year-old daughter not letting age slow them down

A Kelowna, B.C., senior isn’t letting his age get the better of him. At 105 years old, Herb Reimche isn’t slowing down.

Almost every day, Reimche goes for rides on his scooter and explores the city he’s called home since 1939.

“There’s nothing much else I can do. I get by with a scooter, it’s my life out,” said Reimche.

He used to go for rides alone, until last year when his 80-year-old daughter got a scooter of her own.

Variety Week 2022 showcases how to help children across B.C.

It was Variety Week on Global BC.

Variety – the Children’s Charity helps thousands of children and families across B.C. every year with expensive care and resources.

They couldn’t do it without the generosity of British Columbians.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

Donations can also be made by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.