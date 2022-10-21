Variety Week 2022 – Day 5

See more sharing options

The seventh annual Variety Week kicked off Monday, Oct. 17, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

Donations can also be made by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the fifth day of Variety Week.

1:48 Variety Week 2022: Preparing Ethan for school