Driver injured after dump truck tips over in Brampton: police

One person has been taken to a hospital after a dump truck tipped over in Brampton, police said.

In a series of tweets Friday at around 2:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in The Gore Road and Castlemore Road area.

Officers said a dump truck tipped over. The driver of the truck was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers said no other vehicles were involved in the collision and no other injuries were reported.

Police said there were road closures in the area.

“Ministry of Labour is attending the scene,” a tweet read.

