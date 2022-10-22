Everything you need to know about voting in the Cambridge municipal election

On Monday, Cambridge residents have an opportunity to mark their ballots on who should be mayor, regional chair, regional and city councillors as well as school board trustees.

While Kathryn McGarry is seeking a second term as mayor, and Karen Redman is seeking a second term as regional chair, it is guaranteed that there will be a number of new faces in some places.

Both of the Cambridge regional councillors have chosen not to run again, while three of the eight Cambridge city councillors have either chosen to seek a different office or have chosen not to run again.

There will also be changes on both school boards as WRDSB trustee Crystal Whetham is running for regional council while all three of the WCDSB trustees are either seeking other offices or not running again.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a short list to help Cambridge residents cast their ballots on Monday:

Why should I vote?

As the city of Kitchener notes, municipal governments make decisions that affect your every day life as they control utilities, transit, roads and recreational facilities.

Do I qualify to vote?

In order to vote in Cambridge, you must live or own property in the city, or be the spouse of someone who rents or owns property in the city.

You must also be over the age of 18 and a Canadian citizen.

You must also not be in prison, a corporation, a person acting as an executor or trustee, or a person convicted of corrupt election practice over the past four years.

How do I register to vote?

If you are not already on the voters’ list for Cambridge, you can register to vote on election day when you go to cast your ballot. You will need to bring a piece of ID that lists your address.

When and where are polls open?

Polls will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday. There are four locations in every ward where Cambridge residents can cast their ballot as well as at city hall. The city has a full list on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

Cambridge residents will also be able to vote online between now and when polls close at 8 p.m. on Monday here. The city said that as of Thursday, more than 6,000 residents had already cast a ballot.

Who can I vote for?

You can vote for a regional chair candidate, a mayoral candidate, a local councillor candidate, two regional councilor candidates and three school board trustee candidates. You can find more information about many of the candidates here.

What do I need to vote?

You must bring identification to vote that shows your name and demonstrates you live in Cambridge. This does not have to be a photograph identification card.

Acceptable forms of ID range from a utility bill or insurance policy to a driver’s licence.