Ontario municipal election 2022: Ottawa results

Ottawa will have a new head of council this time around, with Mayor Jim Watson announcing last year he would not be seeking another term in office. Watson served as Mayor from 1993 to 2000 and then again from 2010 to now.
Watson is the City’s longest-serving Mayor, winning three consecutive terms since he was re-elected in 2010. There are 14 candidates who have stepped up to take his place.
There will also be a lot of new faces on council this term, as 10 out of 24 councillors are not seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Brandon Bay
Bob Chiarelli
Bernard Couchman
Graham MacDonald
Catherine McKenney
Ade Olumide
Param Singh
Mark Sutcliffe
Mike Maguire
Celine Debassige
Gregory Jreg Guevara
Nour Kadri
Zed Chebib
Jacob Solomon
Ward 1
Matthew Luloff (Incumbent)
Rosemee Cantave
Tessa Franklin
Ward 2
Laura Dudas (Incumbent)
Lori Stinson
Chris Fraser
Ward 3 (Outgoing – Jan Harder)
Taayo Simmonds
David Hill
Sadaf Ebrahim
Jay Chadha
Ward 4
Cathy Curry (Incumbent)
Christine Moulaison
Viorel Copil
Ward 5 (Outgoing – Eli El-Chantiry)
Clark Kelly
Nagmani Sharma
Greg Patacairk
Stephanie Maghnam
Colin Driscoll
Sasha Duguay
Ian Madill
Ward 6
Glen Gower (Incumbent)
Tanya Hein
Mathew Duchesne
Kevin Hua
Ward 7
Theresa Kavanagh (Incumbent)
Robert Hill
Othman Alhusain
Ward 8 (Outgoing – Rick Chiarelli)
Laine Johnson
Granda Kopytko
Wendy Davidson
Pat McGarry
Vilteau Delvas
Ward 9 (Outgoing – Keith Egli)
Sean Devine
James Dean
Peter Anthony Weber
Myles Egli
Joseph Ben-Ami
Peter Westaway
Michael Wood
Ward 10 (Outgoing – Diane Deans)
Aria Alavi
John Redins
Hussein Mahmoud
Jessica Bradley
Taylor Houstoun
Ron Keays
Ward 11
Tim Tierney (Incumbent)
Miranda Grey
Nicolas Castro
Ward 12 (Outgoing – Mathieu Fleury)
Laura Shantz
Alex Osorio
Tyler Cybulski
Julie Fiala
Patrick Auguste
Jwane Izzetpanah
Burthomley Douzable
Stéphanie Plante
Hicham Boutaleb
Kim Leclerc
Ward 13
Rawlson King (Incumbent)
Clayton Fitzsimmons
Peter Jan Karwacki
Peter Zanette
Ward 14 (Outgoing – Catherine McKenney)
Brandon Russell
Stuart MacKay
Ariel Troster
Ward 15
Jeff Leiper (Incumbent)
Dan Stringer
Oonagh Fitzgerald
Ward 16
Riley Brockington (Incumbent)
Ethan Sabourin
Alex Dugal
Ward 17
Rebecca Bromwich
Shawn Menard (Incumbent)
Daniel Rogers
Ward 18 (Outgoing Jean Cloutier)
Marty Carr
Carolyn Kropp
Bob Perkins
Angelo Gino Scaffidi
Ward 19
Catherine Kitts (Incumbent)
Yvette Ashiri
Shamsa Sheikh Ajmed
Ward 20
George Darouze (Incumbent)
Doug Thompson
Dan O’Brien
Bob Masaro
Bruce Anthony Faulkner
Ward 21 (Outgoing – Scott Moffatt)
Leigh-Andrea Brunet
Patty Searl
David Brown
Kevin Setia
Michael J Nowak
Ward 22 (Outgoing – Carol Anne Meehan)
Em McLellan
Steve Desroches
Salah Elsaadi
Zainab Alsaihiy
Ward 23
Bina Shah
Rouba Fattal
Erin Coffin
Allan Hubley (Incumbent)
Mike Dawson
Ward 24
Dominik Janelle
Kathleen Caught
Wilson Lo
Patrick Brennan
Richard Garrick
Guy Boone
Atiq Qureshi
With files from Global News’ Craig Lord
