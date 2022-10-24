Ontario municipal election 2022: Ottawa results

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa will have a new head of council this time around, with Mayor Jim Watson announcing last year he would not be seeking another term in office. Watson served as Mayor from 1993 to 2000 and then again from 2010 to now.

Watson is the City’s longest-serving Mayor, winning three consecutive terms since he was re-elected in 2010. There are 14 candidates who have stepped up to take his place.

There will also be a lot of new faces on council this term, as 10 out of 24 councillors are not seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Brandon Bay

Bob Chiarelli

Bernard Couchman

Graham MacDonald

Catherine McKenney

Ade Olumide

Param Singh

Mark Sutcliffe

Mike Maguire

Celine Debassige

Gregory Jreg Guevara

Nour Kadri

Zed Chebib

Jacob Solomon

Ward 1

Matthew Luloff (Incumbent)

Rosemee Cantave

Tessa Franklin

Ward 2

Laura Dudas (Incumbent)

Lori Stinson

Chris Fraser

Ward 3 (Outgoing – Jan Harder)

Taayo Simmonds

David Hill

Sadaf Ebrahim

Jay Chadha

Ward 4

Cathy Curry (Incumbent)

Christine Moulaison

Viorel Copil

Ward 5 (Outgoing – Eli El-Chantiry)

Clark Kelly

Nagmani Sharma

Greg Patacairk

Stephanie Maghnam

Colin Driscoll

Sasha Duguay

Ian Madill

Ward 6

Glen Gower (Incumbent)

Tanya Hein

Mathew Duchesne

Kevin Hua

Ward 7

Theresa Kavanagh (Incumbent)

Robert Hill

Othman Alhusain

Ward 8 (Outgoing – Rick Chiarelli)

Laine Johnson

Granda Kopytko

Wendy Davidson

Pat McGarry

Vilteau Delvas

Ward 9 (Outgoing – Keith Egli)

Sean Devine

James Dean

Peter Anthony Weber

Myles Egli

Joseph Ben-Ami

Peter Westaway

Michael Wood

Ward 10 (Outgoing – Diane Deans)

Aria Alavi

John Redins

Hussein Mahmoud

Jessica Bradley

Taylor Houstoun

Ron Keays

Ward 11

Tim Tierney (Incumbent)

Miranda Grey

Nicolas Castro

Ward 12 (Outgoing – Mathieu Fleury)

Laura Shantz

Alex Osorio

Tyler Cybulski

Julie Fiala

Patrick Auguste

Jwane Izzetpanah

Burthomley Douzable

Stéphanie Plante

Hicham Boutaleb

Kim Leclerc

Ward 13

Rawlson King (Incumbent)

Clayton Fitzsimmons

Peter Jan Karwacki

Peter Zanette

Ward 14 (Outgoing – Catherine McKenney)

Brandon Russell

Stuart MacKay

Ariel Troster

Ward 15

Jeff Leiper (Incumbent)

Dan Stringer

Oonagh Fitzgerald

Ward 16

Riley Brockington (Incumbent)

Ethan Sabourin

Alex Dugal

Ward 17

Rebecca Bromwich

Shawn Menard (Incumbent)

Daniel Rogers

Ward 18 (Outgoing Jean Cloutier)

Marty Carr

Carolyn Kropp

Bob Perkins

Angelo Gino Scaffidi

Ward 19

Catherine Kitts (Incumbent)

Yvette Ashiri

Shamsa Sheikh Ajmed

Ward 20

George Darouze (Incumbent)

Doug Thompson

Dan O’Brien

Bob Masaro

Bruce Anthony Faulkner

Ward 21 (Outgoing – Scott Moffatt)

Leigh-Andrea Brunet

Patty Searl

David Brown

Kevin Setia

Michael J Nowak

Ward 22 (Outgoing – Carol Anne Meehan)

Em McLellan

Steve Desroches

Salah Elsaadi

Zainab Alsaihiy

Ward 23

Bina Shah

Rouba Fattal

Erin Coffin

Allan Hubley (Incumbent)

Mike Dawson

Ward 24

Dominik Janelle

Kathleen Caught

Wilson Lo

Patrick Brennan

Richard Garrick

Guy Boone

Atiq Qureshi

With files from Global News’ Craig Lord