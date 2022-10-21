Saskatchewan sending firefighters, equipment to support P.E.I. storm response efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Help is on the way from Saskatchewan to aid storm response efforts in one Maritime province.

On Friday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) announced it is sending personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island to help with ongoing cleanup efforts following the devastation left by post-tropical storm Fiona nearly a month ago.

According to the SPSA, 15 wildland firefighters and one liaison officer will head to Charlottetown, P.E.I., and be based out of the province’s capital for two weeks.

The firefighters from stations across Saskatchewan depart Friday from the Prince Albert Airport.

“Following the devastation last month, the SPSA is pleased to support the province of P.E.I. with the cleanup,” SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said in a statement on Friday. “The people of P.E.I. have been working tirelessly, and we are proud to help as they recover.”

Equipment that will be sent along with the Saskatchewan crew will include chainsaws and personal protective equipment to help with clearing fallen trees that damaged structures and continue to block roads.

These supports come after a request from the P.E.I government as the province continues with its disaster response.

The SPSA adds that these wildland firefighters are “trained and experienced response crews who can support other jurisdictions, provinces and countries during a wildfire or in response to other emergencies.”