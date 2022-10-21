Menu

Money

Base metals sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite higher in late morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2022 12:08 pm
A sign board in Toronto displays the TSX close on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto displays the TSX close on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Strength in the base metals sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 83.54 points at 18,662.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 193.24 points at 30,526.83. The S&P 500 index was up 14.14 points at 3,679.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.18 points at 10,622.02.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.88 cents US compared with 72.84 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down 34 cents at US$84.17 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 39 cents at US$4.97 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.10 at US$1,643.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.43 a pound.

