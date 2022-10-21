Belleville woman charged in relation to Marmora shooting

A Belleville woman has been arrested in relation to a shooting in the Marmora area.
Police say Carrie-Lynn Serbinek was located during a traffic stop in Lennox and Addington County at approximately 1:00 a.m. Oct. 20.
Serbinek faces the following charges:
- Careless Use of Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Discharge Firearm with Intent
She was held for a bail hearing on Oct. 21 in Belleville.
