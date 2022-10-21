Belleville woman charged in relation to Marmora shooting

See more sharing options

A Belleville woman has been arrested in relation to a shooting in the Marmora area.

Police say Carrie-Lynn Serbinek was located during a traffic stop in Lennox and Addington County at approximately 1:00 a.m. Oct. 20.

Serbinek faces the following charges:

Careless Use of Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Discharge Firearm with Intent

She was held for a bail hearing on Oct. 21 in Belleville.