Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville woman charged in relation to Marmora shooting

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 12:16 pm
Police say Carrie-Lynn Serbinek was located during a traffic stop in Lennox and Addington County at approximately 1:00 a.m. Oct. 20.
Police say Carrie-Lynn Serbinek was located during a traffic stop in Lennox and Addington County at approximately 1:00 a.m. Oct. 20. OPP

A Belleville woman has been arrested in relation to a shooting in the Marmora area.

Police say Carrie-Lynn Serbinek was located during a traffic stop in Lennox and Addington County at approximately 1:00 a.m. Oct. 20.

Read more: Fourth COVID outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital

Serbinek faces the following charges:

  • Careless Use of Firearm
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Discharge Firearm with Intent
Trending Now

She was held for a bail hearing on Oct. 21 in Belleville.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University researches how to transform carbon dioxide into sustainable fuel'
Queen’s University researches how to transform carbon dioxide into sustainable fuel
CrimeBellevilleFirearmMarmoraFirearm ChargesLennox And Addingtongun chargescarrie-lynn serbinekmarmora shootingmarmora shooting charges
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers