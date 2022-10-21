Menu

Politics

A look at key figures in Ontario’s municipal elections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2022 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Which mayoral candidates are making headlines ahead of the Oct. 24 election?'
Which mayoral candidates are making headlines ahead of the Oct. 24 election?
WATCH ABOVE: Which mayoral candidates are making headlines ahead of the Oct. 24 election?

Municipalities across Ontario will elect new local governments on Monday. Here’s a look at some key figures at play in the provincewide municipal elections:

417: The number of municipal elections that will be held to fill a total of 2,860 council seats.

6,306: The total number of candidates running.

31 per cent: The percentage of candidates who are female, an increase from the 27 per cent who ran in the last municipal elections in 2018.

217: The number of municipalities using online or phone voting in some way, up from 175 in 2018.

Read more: All the candidates running to represent Toronto city council’s 25 wards

548: The number of council positions that were acclaimed, including mayors and reeves, up 15 per cent from total acclamations in 2018.

32: The number of councils that will be entirely acclaimed this year, all of which have populations of 10,000 residents or less.

38.3 per cent: Voter turnout in the 2018 municipal elections. That was the lowest among municipal election turnouts recorded since 1982.

Source: Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

