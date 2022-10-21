B.C. South Coast gets first significant rainfall for fall season

Send this page to someone via email

Much-needed rain is falling on B.C.’s South Coast for the first time in weeks.

The vast majority of the province has been experiencing drought conditions since July.

“The rain is due to a relatively weak weather system that is sliding down from the northwest,” said Global News Meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“(Friday) will be the wettest day in the Vancouver area since Sept. 4, and previous to that, August 3, when on both those days the Vancouver Airport recorded about five mm of rain. In reality, the drought kicked in about the second week of July.”

Environment Canada forecasts that the region will be experiencing periods of rain throughout the day and the early evening as well on Friday.

The Fraser Valley region is expected to receive around 7-9 mm of rain with communities on the coast like Vancouver and Delta “expected to receive 2-3 mm of rain,” said Madryga.

Low temperatures around B.C. Interior highways could bring snowfall as well.

The Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass and Rogers Pass are all expected to receive some snowfall, with up to 2-4 cm on the Coquihalla Highway.

Snowfall expected to B.C. highways for Friday, Oct. 21. Global News

When looking at average rainfall for this time of year, 2022 has been historically dry.

The average rainfall from July 10 to Oct. 21 in Vancouver, in a typical year, would see around 198 mm of rainfall; this year, however, the total amount was around 16 mm.

The region has been experiencing rainfall amounts extremely well below averages for this time of year. Global News

Looking ahead, more significant rainfall is expected to hit the region around late Sunday night spilling into Monday as a “stronger frontal system” moves in, according to meteorologists.