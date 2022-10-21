Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trio of men linked to buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 10:11 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men who they say were involved in a buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

The victim had arranged to meet someone near Ballantyne and McDonald avenues in the Galt area at around 7 p.m. in order to sell an item the victim had posted on a buy-and-sell website, according to police.

Read more: Woodstock police seize nearly $600K in illegal drugs, $33K in cash after arrests

Once the seller arrived at the location to complete the sale, police say three men approached the victim and stole the item.

Trending Now

The trio then hopped into a black SUV and took off, police say.

Two of the men were said to be wearing dark clothing and were around five feet nine inches tall.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: $250,000 worth of drugs, 2 guns and bear spray seized during arrest in Cambridge

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge robberyBallantyne Avenue CambridgeMcDonald Avenue Cambridge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers