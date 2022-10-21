Trio of men linked to buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men who they say were involved in a buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

The victim had arranged to meet someone near Ballantyne and McDonald avenues in the Galt area at around 7 p.m. in order to sell an item the victim had posted on a buy-and-sell website, according to police.

Once the seller arrived at the location to complete the sale, police say three men approached the victim and stole the item.

The trio then hopped into a black SUV and took off, police say.

Two of the men were said to be wearing dark clothing and were around five feet nine inches tall.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.