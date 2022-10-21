French Bulldog puppy named Harry reported stolen from Toronto parking lot: police

Toronto police say they are looking for a 12-week-old puppy that was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in a parking garage downtown.
Police said on Oct. 9, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., a 12-week-old puppy was “briefly left inside a vehicle parking in an underground parking lot” in the King Street West and Spadina Avenue area.
The alarm on the vehicle went off and when the owner went to check it, the French Bulldog was missing.
Police allege the puppy was “presumably stolen from the parked vehicle.”
The French Bulldog’s name is Harry. He is unneutered with white and light brown fur, police said.
Harry is also microchipped and registered.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 14 Division at 416-808-1400.
