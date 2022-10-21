Menu

Traffic

Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 9:06 am
Police close off Dearbourne Boulevard and Dorchester Drive on Oct. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Police close off Dearbourne Boulevard and Dorchester Drive on Oct. 21, 2022. Gord Edick / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Brampton on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Dearbourne Boulevard and Dorchester Drive, in the Steeles Avenue and Torbram Road area, just before 7 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital via paramedics in serious condition.

The driver did not remain at the scene of the collision, police said.

The area was closed for the investigation.

There is no word on the type of vehicle involved.

