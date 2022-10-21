Proposed legislation would let N.S. housing minister override Halifax bylaws

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s housing minister has introduced legislation that would give him the legislative authority to nullify Halifax Regional Municipality bylaws “to allow and encourage faster housing construction.”

John Lohr introduced the amendments to the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter Friday. A release from the province said the legislation would ensure municipal bylaws “will not stand in the way of fast-tracking housing development and increasing supply.”

“We have an urgent need for more housing in HRM, and if we are going to ensure as many people and families as possible have a place to call home, we need to be looking at how we can speed up housing development,” said Lohr.

“While we hope there will not be a situation where we have to use this authority, these amendments will allow the minister to intervene on behalf of Nova Scotians when bylaws are impeding housing development and construction.”

The province said the legislation will not apply to long-standing bylaws. A nullification would have to happen within six months of second reading of the bylaw.

The bill was tabled Friday and will be read again at a future date.

B.C., Quebec and New Brunswick also have legislation that would give the minister or attorney general the power to override a municipal bylaw, “often with conditions and often related exclusively to planning matters,” the province said.