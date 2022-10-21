Hundreds still without power in central Ontario following October snow fall

Send this page to someone via email

An early start to winter led to 12,000 homes being without power Thursday, and crews were still working to restore power in some areas Friday.

Lakeland Power and Hydro One are working to restore power to homes in the Bracebridge area.

Lakeland Power is attributing the outage to heavy snow and fallen trees.

We are currently experiencing numerous outages in #Bracebridge area due to heavy snow and fallen trees. Remaining customers affected should expect restoral Friday. For more info visit https://t.co/uajrlHB6Jc. — Lakeland Power (@LakelandPower) October 21, 2022

According to Lakeland Power’s outage portal, as of 8:40 a.m. Friday morning, 378 customers are still affected in the Bracebridge area.

Lakeland Power said residents in Bracebridge should expect all power restored by the end of the day Friday.

Hydro One is warning residents to stay at least 10 metres back from all fallen power lines, even if it does not appear to be live.

People can report fallen lines to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.